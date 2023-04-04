Twenty-three adults held after police raid on Rose Hall building

Twenty-three adults between the ages of 24-74 years-old were arrested during an intelligence-led operation by ranks of the Regional Police Division #6 on Sunday at Rose Hall Town, Berbice. The operation led to the discovery of ecstasy, cannabis sativa and a quantity of local and foreign currency.

The police press release said that ranks within Whim Police Station District acted on information received and searched the bedroom of a two-storey structure at Rose Hall Town. During the search, ranks discovered 54 ecstasy pills, 1110 grams of cannabis sativa and a large quantity of local and foreign currency in the presence of Nicolas Samaroo and Sita Mootain.

During the search Roxanne Clarke entered the building and behaved in a disorderly manner and said that the house belonged to her.

Investigations are continuing