Colin Bailey wrongful arrest case against DPP thrown out

Finding that he was attempting to litigate issues already pronounced upon, a Court on Friday last dismissed a suit brought by former Police Sergeant and murder accused Colin Bailey, whose contention it was, that the State had unlawfully and maliciously imprisoned him.

Justice Nareshwar Harnanan ruled that the issues raised before him by Bailey, were res judicata and therefore could not be relitigated.

According to a summary of the judgment seen by this newspaper, the Judge noted that there was nothing barring Bailey from putting all the facts in his case which had been previously determined and settled.