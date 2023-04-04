ICJ to rule Thursday on preliminary objection by Venezuela to Guyana’s application on arbitral award

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is to rule on Thursday on a preliminary objection by Venezuela in relation to the approach by Guyana for the upholding of the validity of the 1899 Arbitral Award settling the boundaries of the two countries.

A release from the ICJ, also known as the World Court said: “On Thursday 6 April 2023, the International Court of Justice, the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, will deliver its Judgment on the preliminary objection raised by the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in the case concerning the Arbitral Award of 3 October 1899 (Guyana v. Venezuela).

“A public sitting will take place at 3 p.m. at the Peace Palace in The Hague, during which Judge Joan E. Donoghue, President of the Court, will read out the Court’s decision”.