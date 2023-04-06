ICJ rejects preliminary objection of Venezuela to Guyana’s case on border controversy

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) today rejected the preliminary objection by Venezuela to Guyana’s application before it for the upholding of the validity of the 1899 Arbitral Award settling the boundaries between the two countries.

The decision read by Judge Joan E. Donoghue, President of the Court is a victory for Guyana.

The court will now proceed to address the substantive application by Guyana for the upholding of the validity of the award.

By a vote of 14 to 1, the court rejected Venezuela’s argument that the United Kingdom as Guyana’s colonial power should have been a party to the proceedings.

The court pointed out that based on the Articles of the Geneva Convention of February 17, 1966, it was clear that the two parties to the settlement of the controversy over the arbitral award were British Guiana and Venezuela.

The court also rejected Caracas’ argument that the principle of Monetary Gold where a third party is absent from the proceedings bans the tribunal from acting does not apply. Therefore the UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon was able to operate under Article 33 of the UN Charter to refer the controversy to the ICJ as requested by Guyana.

In March 2018, Guyana filed its application with the ICJ to confirm the validity and binding effect of the Arbitral Award of 1899 on the boundary between the two countries and the subsequent 1905 agreement, following the decision by the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to choose the ICJ as the next means of resolving the controversy which stems from Venezuela’s contention that the award was null and void.

In its Application of March 29, 2018 before the ICJ, Guyana requested that the Court adjudge and declare that:

“(a) The 1899 Award is valid and binding upon Guyana and Venezuela, and the boundary established by that Award and the 1905 Agreement is valid and binding upon Guyana and Venezuela;

(b) Guyana enjoys full sovereignty over the territory between the Essequibo River and the boundary established by the 1899 Award and the 1905 Agreement, and Venezuela enjoys full sovereignty over the territory west of that boundary; Guyana and Venezuela are under an obligation to fully respect each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in accordance with the boundary established by the 1899 Award and the 1905 Agreement;

(c) Venezuela shall immediately withdraw from and cease its occupation of the eastern half of the Island of Ankoko, and each and every other territory which is recognized as Guyana’s sovereign territory in accordance with the 1899 Award and 1905 Agreement;

(d) Venezuela shall refrain from threatening or using force against any person and/or company licensed by Guyana or engage in economic or commercial activity in Guyanese territory as determined by the 1899 Award and 1905 Agreement, or in any maritime areas appurtenant to such territory over which Guyana has sovereignty or exercises sovereign rights, and shall not interfere with any Guyanese or Guyanese-authorised activities in those areas;

(e) Venezuela is internationally responsible for violations of Guyana’s sovereignty and sovereign rights, and for all injuries suffered by Guyana as a consequence.”

Guyana’s recourse to the ICJ came after decades of stalemate in its border controversy with Venezuela. While Venezuela had said it was not participating in the process, it was a part of the case management process. Its Vice President Delcy Rodríguez had told the ICJ that her country’s participation was “as a courtesy, not as a party in this procedure.”

On 7 June 2022, however, Caracas joined the proceedings when it raised preliminary objections to the admissibility of the case before the Court. Hearings on this matter were heard by the ICJ in November last year. Lawyers presented arguments for Guyana and Venezuela over several days.