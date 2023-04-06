Local Gov’t Ministry to take over rehab of city markets – Dharamlall

The Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development is to take over the rehabilitation of several markets around Georgetown.

Those rehabilitation projects are for the Kitty, Albouystown, La Penitence, Stabroek and Bourda markets.

This is according to Minister of Local Government, Nigel Dharamlall, who in an interview yesterday with the Department of Public Information (DPI) said the decision was made due to the failure of the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) to fulfil its mandate of having the markets rehabilitated.