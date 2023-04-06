Corentyne woman in critical condition after chopped by partner

A Corentyne woman is now in critical condition at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital after her partner of four years chopped her about her body yesterday morning at Number 55 Village, Corentyne.

Sandy Persaud, also known as `Baby’, 34, of Number 55 Village was rushed to the Skeldon Public Hospital yesterday morning after which she was transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where she underwent emergency surgery.

The attacker has since been identified as her partner, a barber known as `Wire’.