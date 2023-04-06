Guyana News

Eight Guyanese engineers complete oil platform training

The eight engineers, Daniel Troyer; Malik Lewis; Andy Sattan; Raymond Luckhoo; Tanisha Selby; Kishaun Lall; Paula Ceres and Maryam Nasir at the graduation ceremony. (SBM photo)
On March 31, eight Guyanese engineers  completed SBM Offshore Guyana’s Graduate Engineers’ Programme.

The programme provided international training for the Guyanese, who graduated from the University of Guyana, to support the Prosperity Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel, the third vessel SBM Offshore is delivering to Guyana.

To commemorate the occasion, a graduation ceremony was held at the Guyana Marriott Hotel for the engineers, who formed the first cohort of the programme, a release from SBM said.  SBM Offshore N.V. is a Dutch-based global group of companies selling systems and services to the oil and gas industry.

