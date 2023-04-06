Eight Guyanese engineers complete oil platform training

On March 31, eight Guyanese engineers completed SBM Offshore Guyana’s Graduate Engineers’ Programme.
The programme provided international training for the Guyanese, who graduated from the University of Guyana, to support the Prosperity Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel, the third vessel SBM Offshore is delivering to Guyana.
To commemorate the occasion, a graduation ceremony was held at the Guyana Marriott Hotel for the engineers, who formed the first cohort of the programme, a release from SBM said. SBM Offshore N.V. is a Dutch-based global group of companies selling systems and services to the oil and gas industry.