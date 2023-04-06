Red Thread protests at OP for commitment on oil spill insurance

Members of Red Thread in collaboration with grassroots women yesterday afternoon staged a protest in front of the Office of the President for the assurance that in an event of an oil spill, ExxonMobil will cover the full cost.

The group of about nineteen protested for better management of the oil sector, and called for a signed guarantee by Exxon that after an oil spill, it will cover the cost and not have taxpayers foot the bill. They also emphasised that the people need assurances that they will gain more from the project and to ensure that costs are tailored to the respective projects, and not transferred to another.

The civil society group expressed the determination to continue with the protest until the president listens to them. They plan to hold it on the first Wednesday of every month for one hour (12:00 -13:00)