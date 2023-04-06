Man with three life sentences for rape approaches Court of Appeal

Sheldon Lynch who had been handed three life sentences back in 2018 for raping a 10-year-old girl on three separate occasions has approached the Guyana Court of Appeal to challenge his conviction and sentence.

In his notice of appeal filed before the Court, the former labourer argues among other things, that the judges who conducted his trials erred and “misdirected the jury on the law and elements of sexual conduct.”

His contention is that the judges “failed to adequately direct the jury on the law and requirement of the danger of relying on the unsworn testimony of a child.”