‘No gov’t agency can take over the markets’ – mayor -‘we must be consulted, we must be engaged’

Mayor of Georgetown, Ubraj Narine is adamant that the takeover of rehabilitation works for several city markets will not happen under his watch unless consultations are held with the city council.

On Wednesday, Minis-ter of Local Government and Regional Develop-ment, Nigel Dharamlall, announced that due to the perceived inability of the council to complete rehabilitation works on the Kitty, Albouystown, La Penitence, Stabroek and Bourda markets, his ministry is planning to take over these projects and complete them.

However, the mayor, who is responsible for the city, and by extension the municipal markets listed above, asserted that the projects takeover will not happen and described the minister’s statements as rubbish.