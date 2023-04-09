Goolsarran calls again for release of IHS Markit report

Former Auditor General Anand Goolsarran has again called on the government to release the IHS Markit audit report on the expenses claimed by ExxonMobil for the period 1999 to 2017 in the interest of transparency and its obligations to keep citizens informed.

Adverting to Stabroek News reports on the contents of the IHS Markit report, Goolsarran in his accountability column which will appear in tomorrow’s Stabroek News said it cannot be over-emphasised that it has been two years since the UK auditing firm issued the final version of its report and that the Ministry of Natural Resources, Exxon-Mobil and the Guyana Revenue Authority are still having discussions.