National STEAM fair returns after five-year absence

The National Science Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) Fair made a reappearance yesterday morning and was declared open by Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand.

This year, the fair is being held at the Cyril Potter College of Education, Turkeyen, under the theme “Transforming Education through Innovation and STEAM.”

A release from the Ministry of Education said it has been five years since the last hosting of the event, two of which were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Manickchand said that every day the consequences of COVID are experienced in the classroom such as the learning loss that the country has not recovered from and antisocial behaviour displayed by some students who suffered from the lack of supervision during their formative years.