Georgetown Prison wins spelling contest for second year in a row

Under the theme `Furthering Rehabilitation through Education and Empowerment’, the Guyana Prison Service (GPS) through the Welfare and Corrections Department completed its annual Spelling Bee competition with the final on Friday at the Georgetown Prison facility.

The Georgetown Prison copped the top prize for the second consecutive year, a release from the prison service said.

When tasked with spelling the championship word “tetrahedron” in front of a sizable crowd, mostly relatives of the participating inmates, Lennox Estwick seemed unfazed, the release said.