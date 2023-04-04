Zeelugt biker injured in accident with police vehicle

A 25-year-old East Bank Essequibo motorcyclist was injured in an accident last Saturday with a motor pickup owned by the Guyana Police Force.

A police press release sad that the accident occurred at about 20:50 hour last Saturday on the De Willem Public Road, West Coast Demerara.

The accident involved motor pickup (PAC 5245) owned by the Guyana Police Force and driven by a Police Constable, and motorcycle CK 6107, owned by Isaac Trotz and ridden by Shamiz Farook, a 25-year-old from Zeelugt New Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo.