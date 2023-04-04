Sophia man remanded on robbery charges

Nineteen-year old Omar Anderson of Sophia was remanded to prison yesterday after he was charged with robbing Joel Jardine of his belongings.

The particulars of this offence state that Anderson on 31st March at Lombard Street, while in the company of others, robbed Joel Jardine of a Samsung Galaxy cellphone worth $32,000, a wallet valued $1000 and $20,000 cash which Jardine had in his possession. He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The matter was heard in Court Three of the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court and Anderson was positively identified by police officers who witnessed the robbery. The Samsung Galaxy cellphone was recovered from the defendant. Bail was refused and Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus remanded the man to prison and adjourned the matter until 17th, April 2023.