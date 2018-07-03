Childcare agency hosts training for parents in Region 10

The Child Care and Protection Agency (CPA) Linden branch is on a mission to target parents who are neglecting their children thus leaving them vulnerable.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) said that for 2018, hundreds of parents from eight communities across Region 10 Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice have benefited from this special parenting training. During the week (June 17-22), 86 parents graduated from Coomacka Mines and 56 from Amelia’s Ward. Other communities that benefited were Canvas City, Victory Valley, Old England and Nottinghamshire.

Supervisor of CPA (ag) in Region 10, Huette Moore said, according to DPI, that the initiative is the brainchild of Director of Children Services, Ann Greene…..