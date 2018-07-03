Contractor promises partial compensation to flood-affected San Souci residents – source

Contractor Deowdat Singh has met with residents of San Souci, Wakenaam, and surrounding villages, who were affected by flooding due to a breach in the river defence last month, and he has agreed to compensate them for a percentage of their loses, according to sources from the region.

Residents were greeted with several inches of floodwater early on the morning of June 17th, 2018, due to the overtopping. The tide also reportedly continuously bombarded and eventually broke a section of the river defence.

Singh had previously told Stabroek News that he was accepting partial blame for the flooding, which he said was caused by an unusually high tide that he did not anticipate…..