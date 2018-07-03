Guyana News

Contractor promises partial compensation to flood-affected San Souci residents – source

By Staff Writer
A resident trying valiantly to bail water out of his home yesterday morning.

Contractor Deowdat Singh has met with residents of San Souci, Wakenaam, and surrounding villages, who were affected by flooding due to a breach in the river defence last month, and he has agreed to compensate them for a percentage of their loses, according to sources from the region.

Residents were greeted with several inches of floodwater early on the morning of June 17th, 2018, due to the overtopping. The tide also reportedly continuously bombarded and eventually broke a section of the river defence.

Singh had previously told Stabroek News that he was accepting partial blame for the flooding, which he said was caused by an unusually high tide that he did not anticipate…..

Harmon takes to social media in drive for PNCR Chairmanship

Toppled truck snares traffic along Lethem trail

Former director raises questions over Duncan’s appointment as Chronicle GM

ICJ to consider jurisdiction in Venezuela border controversy case

Four arrested with stolen GRA boat

New petroleum dep’t is small part of plans for UG’s development – Vice-Chancellor

Meadow Bank woman shot while chasing after home invaders

Woman robbed during wait at Agricola vulcanizing shop

