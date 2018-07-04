Guyana News

Two drivers to be charged with causing death of brothers by dangerous driving

By Staff Editor

The police today said that in respect of an accident that occurred on June 26, 2018 on Den Amstel Public Road, WCD which resulted in the deaths of brothers, Shemon West, 28 and Shalum Allen, 19, legal advice has been obtained for both drivers to be charged with Causing Death by Dangerous Driving.

The drivers Mohendra Rambowar, 31, of 1621 Tuschen Housing Scheme and Devon Headley 27, of 793 Tuschen Housing Scheme who are on bail will make their appearance at the Vreed-en-Hoop Magistrate’s Court, tomorrow.

 

