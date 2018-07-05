Alexander St vendor gets ten years for armed robberies

A city magistrate yesterday sentenced an Alexander Street vendor to 10 years in jail after he was found guilty of two counts of armed robbery.

Nicholas Smith was on trial before Magistrate Faith McGusty on two armed robbery charges, both committed on the same day.

The first charge stated that Smith, on February 11, at Seawall Road, Kingston, in the company of others and armed with a gun robbed Dexter David of a gold chain valued $60,000, and a Samsung Galaxy Note 2 cellphone valued $70,000 and $1,000 cash…..