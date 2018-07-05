Guyana News

Alexander St vendor gets ten years for armed robberies

By Staff Writer
Nicholas Smith

A city magistrate yesterday sentenced an Alexander Street vendor to 10 years in jail after he was found guilty of two counts of armed robbery.

Nicholas Smith was on trial before Magistrate Faith McGusty on two armed robbery charges, both committed on the same day.

The first charge stated that Smith, on February 11, at Seawall Road, Kingston, in the company of others and armed with a gun robbed Dexter David of a gold chain valued $60,000, and a Samsung Galaxy Note 2 cellphone valued $70,000 and $1,000 cash…..

More in Guyana News
Five Rupununi schools closed today over flooding

Five Rupununi schools closed today over flooding

Solar power plan to unlock Norway $$

Six held over L Seepersaud Maraj robbery

Barbados PM defends lifting of visa requirement for Haitians

East Coast road widening will be completed on time – Contractor

Regional Health Services Director reads the riot act to RHOS

Guyanese man fined US$300 for smuggling birds at JFK

Parts of Lethem and environs inundated

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web