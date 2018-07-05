SBM Offshore awarded contracts for Exxon’s second Liza FPSO

SBM Offshore has announced that ExxonMobil subsidiary Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL) has awarded the company contracts to perform front end engineering and design (FEED) for a second floating production, storage and offloading vessel (FPSO) for the Liza development located in the Stabroek block in Guyana.

EEPGL is the operator of the Stabroek block with partners Hess Guyana Exploration Ltd. and CNOOC Nexen Petroleum Guyana Limited.

“We are pleased to report that ExxonMobil has selected SBM Offshore to award contracts for the second Liza FPSO, starting with the front-end engineering, for the development of the second phase of the world-class deep water development in Guyana. ….