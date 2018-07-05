Guyana News

Six held over L Seepersaud Maraj robbery

By Staff Writer
This is how the store appears in the Stabroek Market: From left are two of the Maraj brothers Ram and Heera and another relative. (SN file photo)

Investigators have detained six persons for questioning in relation to the break and enter of the L. Seepersaud Maraj and Sons jewellery store at the Stabroek Market during which millions of dollars in gold and diamond jewels were stolen.

This is according to a police source who related to Stabroek News that the men were picked up  yesterday and were up to last evening being questioned by ranks of the Criminal Investigation Department’s (CID) Major Crimes Unit, which is spearheading the investigation.

However, up to press time, the source said investigators have not gathered any substantial information from the detained men…..

More in Guyana News
Five Rupununi schools closed today over flooding

Five Rupununi schools closed today over flooding

Solar power plan to unlock Norway $$

Barbados PM defends lifting of visa requirement for Haitians

East Coast road widening will be completed on time – Contractor

Regional Health Services Director reads the riot act to RHOS

Guyanese man fined US$300 for smuggling birds at JFK

Alexander St vendor gets ten years for armed robberies

Parts of Lethem and environs inundated

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web