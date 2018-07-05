Six held over L Seepersaud Maraj robbery

Investigators have detained six persons for questioning in relation to the break and enter of the L. Seepersaud Maraj and Sons jewellery store at the Stabroek Market during which millions of dollars in gold and diamond jewels were stolen.

This is according to a police source who related to Stabroek News that the men were picked up yesterday and were up to last evening being questioned by ranks of the Criminal Investigation Department’s (CID) Major Crimes Unit, which is spearheading the investigation.

However, up to press time, the source said investigators have not gathered any substantial information from the detained men…..