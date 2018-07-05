Guyana News

Solar power plan to unlock Norway $$

-sources

By Staff Writer
The Guyana and Norwegian delegations in Oslo

A large-scale solar farm to supply about 100MW to the national grid is in the works and will  soon be unveiled  as government moves closer  towards it 2025 green energy target and satisfying the requirements for access to a large tranche from the Kingdom of Norway, sources say.

The Governments of Guyana and Norway met in Oslo late last month and agreed to move their climate, forests and sustainable development co-operation forward with determination.

This newspaper understands that the essential point of the meeting was the agreement to extend the partnership, based on the letter and spirit of the original 2009 MOU between the two sides, and focus investments on solar energy as expeditiously as possible…..

