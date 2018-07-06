Guyana News

Granger likely to meet Jagdeo after return from CARICOM conference – Harmon

By Staff Writer

President David Granger is likely to meet with Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo on a number of outstanding matters when he returns from Jamaica, Minister of State Joseph Harmon said yesterday.

“I suspect that when he gets back from Jamaica, at the CARICOM Heads of Govern-ment Conference, that, very shortly, he will undertake these things,” Harmon told reporters at a post-Cabinet press briefing.

Granger’s meeting with Jagdeo was heavily dependent on the National Assembly’s approval of those nominated to sit on the Police Service Commission and the Public Service Commission…..

More in Guyana News

High cost threatens deal on teachers’ pay

Fossil fuel to be cut 15% in first year of huge solar farm – Harmon

US$100m Pegasus investment set for take-off

Rose Hall man sentenced to death over murder

Gov’t to honour promise to complete severance payments to sugar workers

Gov’t to honour promise to complete severance payments to sugar workers

Fugitive murder accused identified self as Troy Thomas after giving different name

By

Fifty-eight families relocated to shelters after Region Nine flooding

Cocaine mule beautician gets three years, $1M fine

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web