Granger likely to meet Jagdeo after return from CARICOM conference – Harmon

President David Granger is likely to meet with Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo on a number of outstanding matters when he returns from Jamaica, Minister of State Joseph Harmon said yesterday.

“I suspect that when he gets back from Jamaica, at the CARICOM Heads of Govern-ment Conference, that, very shortly, he will undertake these things,” Harmon told reporters at a post-Cabinet press briefing.

Granger’s meeting with Jagdeo was heavily dependent on the National Assembly’s approval of those nominated to sit on the Police Service Commission and the Public Service Commission…..