Guyana maps role in Caribbean Rum Route

The Ministry of Business, Department of Tourism along with the Caribbean Tourism Organisation (CTO) yesterday hosted a Rum Route Forum with stakeholders at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC).

The Department of Public Information (DPI) said that participating member countries were invited to design a tourist itinerary that would tell the story of rum, in order to give visitors to the Caribbean a fresh insight into its social, cultural and historical facets.

Stakeholders at the forum discussed the framework under which the region’s rum and related products can increase business opportunities and develop intra-regional, national and community rum tourism around the Caribbean, DPI said.

The Caribbean rum route initiative will benefit people at all levels, according to Chief Executive Officer and Secretary General of the CTO, Hugh Riley.