Director of the Materials Management Unit (MMU) Ministry of Public Health, Cecil Jacques yesterday said that there is no shortage of insulin in the country.

The MMU Director told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that he is deeply disappointed that such information is being circulated in the public when the evidence can speak for itself.

“I am disappointed as the director of the MMU, presiding over half of a 40-foot container almost filled with insulin, having arrived in Guyana since February of this year, to be hearing the claims from the public that there is no insulin at the health facilities,” Jacques told DPI…..