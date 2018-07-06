Guyana News

Rose Hall man sentenced to death over murder

By Staff Writer
Stafford Harry leaving court on the day he was found guilty

The Rose Hall Town man who was found guilty of murdering a New Amsterdam Market vendor during the course of a robbery at his Hampshire, Corentyne home in early 2010 was yesterday sentenced to death at the High Court in Berbice.

The man, Stafford Harry called `Bilall’, of Lot 40 New Market Street, Rose Hall Town, Corentyne was accused of murdering New Amsterdam Market vendor Hansraj Samaroo, called ‘Watermelon Man’ between March 27, 2010 and March 28, 2010.

Attorney at Law, Sasha Roberts from Legal Aid, who represented Harry during the trial on the grounds that he was not in the country at the time of the robbery yesterday asked for mercy for her client before sentencing…..

Gov’t to honour promise to complete severance payments to sugar workers

