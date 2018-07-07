Guyana News

Survey contract awarded for redevelopment of Moco Moco hydropower station

By Staff Writer

A contract for consultancy services to conduct a geotechnical survey for the redevelopment of the Moco Moco Hydropower Station was among three that were recently noted by Cabinet.

Minister of State Joseph Harmon told a post-Cabinet press briefing on Thursday that the €133,350 contract was awarded to BRGM.

Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson had said in 2016 that the rehabilitation of the hydropower station should be completed by the end of 2018…..

More in Guyana News

ExxonMobil says not funding political party in Guyana

By

Gov’t moving to repeal jail sentences for small amounts of ganja – Granger

CARICOM to up free movement of skilled persons, families

By

Brother among two held for killing Pouderoyen man over food

By

Relief supplies shuttled to Lethem flood victims

Accused getaway driver says Canal No. 2 home invaders forced him to aid in escape

By

Linden/Lethem trail bridge repaired after collapse

Mercury emissions from upgraded Gold Board lab will pose no threat – Chairman

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web