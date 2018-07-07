Survey contract awarded for redevelopment of Moco Moco hydropower station

A contract for consultancy services to conduct a geotechnical survey for the redevelopment of the Moco Moco Hydropower Station was among three that were recently noted by Cabinet.

Minister of State Joseph Harmon told a post-Cabinet press briefing on Thursday that the €133,350 contract was awarded to BRGM.

Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson had said in 2016 that the rehabilitation of the hydropower station should be completed by the end of 2018…..