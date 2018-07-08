Guyana News

Guard dies after being struck by bus at McDoom

By Staff Writer
Dead: Dexter Thomas

A security guard died on Friday night, hours after he was struck down by a minibus while crossing the McDoom Public Road, on the East Bank of Demerara, on the way to work.

Dead is Dexter Thomas, 48, of Lot 14 Haslington, East Coast Demerara, who had been working at Pritipaul Singh Investments.

Sunday Stabroek was told that the accident occurred around 5.30 pm. Thomas sustained injuries to his head and a broken right leg. He was picked up and rushed to the George-town Public Hospital, where he succumbed around 9 pm while receiving treatment…..

