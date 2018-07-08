Guyana News

Local IT company in initiative to push collaboration, innovation for growth of tech industry

By
(From left) Founder and CEO of Version 75 Solutions Eldon Marks, Co-Founder and CEO of Clinc Dr Jason Mars and Version 75 Solutions team members Asa Brouet and Shemar Lindie

Social-impact led Software Company Version 75 (V75) Solutions recently launched the NeXus Hub Initiative, a project which aims to foster an environment of collaboration and innovation among local techpreneurs to bring the industry to a state where it can significantly contribute to job creation.

“All we need is the right environment to shape the industry and create home grown success stories,” social entrepreneur Eldon Marks, who is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Co-Founder of V75 Solutions, said.

The Nexus Hub Initiative, Guyana’s technology and innovation centre for tech industry growth and development, includes an online platform for networking, a physical space for developers to interact, and “tech movements.” The latter includes paid apprenticeships, mentoring and funding opportunities, a social networking platform, and a hack-solve event…..

