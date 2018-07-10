Region Four administration seeking legal help to collect rent from over 100 delinquent tenants

With the occupants of over 100 of its buildings not paying rent, the Region Four administration will be approaching the Attorney General’s Chambers for advice on retrieving what is owed to it.

According to the 2016 Auditor General’s (AG) report, there are 300 buildings controlled by the Region Four administration, of which 132 of them are occupied by private owners, including Demerara Distillers Limited and TOPCO.

The report notes that of the 132 buildings, only 26 are being paid for by the occupants. It relates that no records were presented to show whether those not paying were actually entitled to rent-free quarters…..