Venezuelan teen gets six-month sentence after admitting to stealing cash

By Staff Writer
Louis Marquez

A Venezuelan teen is now serving a six-month prison sentence after he admitted to stealing a little over $400,000 in cash from a Port Kaituma businesswoman.

Louis Marquez, 17, pleaded guilty last Friday to the charge that between July 1st and July 2nd, he stole $410,000 from Sabrina Johnson’s store, which is located at Port Kaituma Waterfront, North West District…..

