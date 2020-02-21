Port Kaituma businesswoman gets bail on narcotics charge

A Port Kaituma businesswoman who is accused of trying to dispose of 3.2 grammes of cocaine before a police search was yesterday granted bail in the sum of $70,000 on a charge of possession of narcotics for trafficking.

Claudia Hussain, of Waterfront, Port Kaituma, pleaded not guilty to the charge after it was read to her by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown.

It was alleged that on February 18th, 2020, at Waterfront, Port Kaituma, Hussain had 3.2 grammes of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.