Post office resuming express mail service to Britain

The Guyana Post Office Corporation (GPOC) yesterday announced that it will be restarting its Express Mail Service (EMS) to Great Britain on July 16, 2018.

A GPOC statement said that this service will allow for the expedited delivery of letters and parcels within seven days of arriving in Great Britain.

The GPOC also said that there has been an interruption to the conveyance of mail to French Guiana due to Suriname Airways suspending its flights there. GPOC will be working with the French Guiana Postal Service to identify a suitable alternative air transport. For further information customers are asked to contact its Customer Services Department on telephone number 226-3127 or email customercare@guypost.gy.