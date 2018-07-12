Guyana News

Deal with UK firm to aid high-tech surveying

By Staff Writer
Trevor Benn (left) of GLSC receives the signed contract from Peter Headland of OSI while Minister of State, Joseph Harmon looks on. (Department of Public Information photo)

The Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission (GLSC) has signed a $93-million contract with the British firm Ordnance Survey International (OSI) to provide consultancy services to the GLSC to establish the Continuously Operating Reference Stations (CORS) network in Guyana.

The network seeks to establish and maintain, GLSC Commissioner Trevor Benn said, “a modern, robust and accurate national geodetic positioning network for Guyana.” 

Benn and OSI Managing Director Peter Hedlund yesterday signed the contract at the Ministry of the Presidency in the presence of Minister of State Joseph Harmon at the Ministry of the Presidency, Shiv Chanderpaul Drive, Georgetown…..

