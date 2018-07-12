Guyana News

Mother testifies at inquiry into fatal shooting of vendor

By Staff Writer
Gregory Bascom

The preliminary inquiry into the unlawful killing of vendor, Marlon Fredericks by a city constabulary officer continued yesterday.

Gregory Bascom, who is a Lance Corporal in the City Constabulary was charged with unlawfully killing Fredericks on January 14th, at Regent Road, Bourda.

During yesterday’s proceedings the deceased’s mother, Claudette Fredericks took to the witness stand to testify…..

More in Guyana News

Subsidise Berbice Bridge or buy shares

Refurbished West Coast road commissioned after $9b works

By

Two in custody over slaying of pandit, son

Region Four REO blasts NDC chairpersons, overseers on procurement violations

Man gets life imprisonment for killing unarmed police corporal

South Ruimveldt woman gets three years for trafficking 1.5 lbs cocaine

Third life sentence for man over rape of child

NDC Chairmen in Region Four decry ‘corrupt’ police officers

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web