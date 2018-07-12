Mother testifies at inquiry into fatal shooting of vendor

The preliminary inquiry into the unlawful killing of vendor, Marlon Fredericks by a city constabulary officer continued yesterday.
Gregory Bascom, who is a Lance Corporal in the City Constabulary was charged with unlawfully killing Fredericks on January 14th, at Regent Road, Bourda.
During yesterday’s proceedings the deceased’s mother, Claudette Fredericks took to the witness stand to testify…..
