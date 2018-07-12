Porter charged with murdering brother over food

Asgar Alli, the porter who is accused of fatally beating his brother last week after he had eaten out his dinner, was on Tuesday charged with murder and remanded to prison.

Alli, 57, a resident of Lot 37 Bella Dam, Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara is accused of murdering Nazir Khan on July 5 at Pouderoyen.

He was not required to plead to the capital offence when he appeared before Magistrate Crystal Lambert in the Vreed-en-Hoop Magistrate’s Court. He was remanded to prison and the matter was adjourned to August 13. Khan, 61, succumbed last Thursday evening, hours after he was reportedly dealt several blows to his head. The incident had occurred around 6.30 pm and Khan was discovered lying motionless around 10.15 pm in a neighbour’s yard, where he had gone to rest after complaining about a headache in the aftermath of the attacks…..