A 41-year-old man, who is accused of fatally stabbing his brother at Craig, East Bank Demerara (EBD) last week, was charged with murder yesterday and remanded to prison.

Wensley Williams, called ‘Pooh Bear,’ of Lot 411 Buzz Bee Dam, Craig, appeared at the Diamond/Grove Magistrate’s Court, where the charged was read to him via Skype by Magistrate Sunil Scarce.

Williams, who is said to have a mental illness, is accused of murdering Cleveland Hodge between May 21st and 22nd at Old Road Craig.