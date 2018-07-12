Refurbished West Coast road commissioned after $9b works

The West Coast Demerara Road, after undergoing three years of rehabilitative works worth around $9b, was officially commissioned yesterday, setting the momentum for other works slated for Region 3.

The ceremony, which was held at the De Willem tarmac, was attended by Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo and his wife Sita Nagamootoo, Minister of State Joseph Harmon, Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson, Junior Minister Annette Ferguson, Minister of Finance Winston Jordan, and Minister of Communities Ronald Bulkan.

Patterson, whose ministry held responsibility for the West Demerara Road Expansion Project, related that the construction was done to the tune of US$44.3 million. The project, which saw a series of features being added to the 30.7 kilometre-long public road, was funded by the Government of Guyana and the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB)…..