$120M road project commissioned at Phase Two, Good Hope

The Ministry of Public Works in collaboration with the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development yesterday commissioned a $120.9 million road at Phase Two Good Hope, East Coast Demerara.
During a brief ribbon cutting ceremony at the East Coast village, Public Works Minister, Juan Edghill, and Local Government and Regional Development Minister, Nigel Dharamlall, commissioned the road and a 58-foot wooden bridge. They also made announcements about future projects which the two ministries will collaborate on. This project “Block 101”, was awarded to C&L Construction Inc in the sum of $120,948,000.