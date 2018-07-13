Guyana News

Teens get bail on wounding, bodily harm charges

By Staff Writer

A teenager was on Monday granted his release on bail after he denied stabbing an acquaintance with a broken bottle.

It is alleged that 18-year-old Dexter Williams committed the crime after the acquaintance tried to intervene in an argument between him and a friend.

Williams is charged with unlawfully and maliciously wounding Irakiz Jose Lopez on July 5th at Eteringbang Landing.

Police prosecutor Gordon Mansfield told Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown that Lopez, who is a Venezuelan national, and the defendant left a shop and were heading home. While heading home, the defendant and a friend of Lopez had an argument, resulting in the latter intervening. It was then, the prosecutor noted, that Williams became annoyed and picked up a beer bottle, broke it and stabbed Lopez above his shoulders…..

