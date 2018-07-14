Guyana News

House passes amendment to insurance law to protect beneficiaries

By Staff Writer
Winston Jordan

The National Assembly on Thursday evening passed an amendment to the Insurance Act that is intended to incorporate protections for the beneficiaries of policy holders, which had been left out from the two-year-old legislation.

The Insurance (Amendment) Bill 2018 was passed unanimously after the government agreed to an opposition request to remove words directed at children born outside of a legal union.

After opposition Member of Parliament (MP) Irfaan Ali raised an objection to the inclusion of the words “born out of wedlock,” the PPP/C’s Chief Whip Gail Teixeira rose and asked for an amendment to have them removed, while arguing that they conflicted with the equal rights for all that the Constitution guarantees…..

