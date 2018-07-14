Guyana News

Judge dismisses management’s challenge to takeover of public service credit union

By Staff Writer
The Guyana Public Service Cooperative Credit Union headquarters

Justice Navindra Singh yesterday dismissed the applications made by Chairperson of the Guyana Public Service Cooperative Credit Union (GPSCCU) Management Committee Patricia Went, who challenged the Social Protection Ministry’s decision to seize control of the credit union.

Went had filed a fixed date application and a Notice of Application for Interlocutory Relief on June 12th.

Solicitor General Kim Kyte-Thomas, in a statement, explained that the applications had sought to challenge and set aside the decision made by Chief-Cooperatives Development Officer/Commissioner (CCDO) Perlina Gifth of the Ministry of Social Protection, who assumed control of the union and replaced it with an Interim Management Committee. However, they were dismissed on the grounds that she failed to follow the statutory mode of appeal…..

