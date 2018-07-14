Labourer accused of raping girl, 13

A labourer was yesterday charged with raping a 13-year-old girl.

Dand Europe, 24, of an East Bank Demerara village, was brought before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown, where the charge was read to him during an in-camera hearing.It is alleged that on January 22nd, 2017, Europe engaged in sexual penetration of the 13-year-old.

Europe was not required to enter a plea to the indictable charge.

According to the prosecutor, prior to the allegation Europe had been communicating with the teen via WhatsApp and Facebook.

Although Europe was later granted his release on $170,000 bail, he was ordered not to go within 50 feet of the complainant, and to report to the Ruimveldt Police Station every Friday. He was also ordered to remove from his premises until the completion of the preliminary inquiry into the charge against him. His next hearing is slated for July 18th.