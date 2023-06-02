Labourer acquitted of raping boy

Labourer Dane Thomas, who had been indicted with raping a nine-year-old boy between 2018 and 2020, has been acquitted of the charges.

A jury on Tuesday unanimously found Thomas not guilty on both counts levelled against him.

The first charge alleged that between December 19th, 2018 and December 19th, 2019, he sexually penetrated the child.

The second indictment stated that he again sexually penetrated the child between December 19th, 2019 and December 18th, 2020.

Following the announcement of the jury’s verdict, Justice Navindra Singh who presided over the trial, informed the former accused that he had been found not guilty and was therefore free to go.

The trial proceedings were held in-camera at the Sexual Offences Court of the High Court in Demerara.