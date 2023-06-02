Hill Foot residents seeking gov’t help after homes demolished

Disgruntled residents of Hill Foot, Soesdyke Highway, whose homes were demolished following a court order, yesterday morning for a second time protested their removal and appealed for help form the government.

Court documents seen by Stabroek News show that the writ of possession in favour of Lawrence Al-Meen to remove was issued on April 3rd this year for proceedings which began in August last year.

The residents, who were initially removed from the road on Wednesday night returned with discarded materials blocking the flow of traffic from both sides of the public thoroughfare yesterday.