Parliament staffer Debra Cadogan passes away

By Staff Writer
Debra Cadogan

The Head of the Committees Division of the National Assembly, Debra H. Cadogan, has passed away after suffering from a brief illness.

According to the Speaker of the House Dr. Barton Scotland, who made the announcement on Friday during the 91st sitting of Parliament, Cadogan passed away on Tuesday at the George-town Public Hospital.

Fifty-six-year-old Cadogan, a resident of Section ‘C’, Lot 1, Dr. Miller Drive, Triumph, East Coast Demerara, had served the National Assembly for 19 years, having begun work there on October 6, 1999…..

