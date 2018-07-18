Accused cocaine traffickers deny knowledge of drugs

Mark Gomes and Mohamed Kadir, who are accused of trafficking nearly five pounds of cocaine, yesterday testified to having no knowledge of the drugs that were found and said a third man had taken responsibility.

It is alleged that Gomes, 33, of Campbellville, and Kadir, 37, of Goed Fortuin, trafficked 2.50 kilogrammes, equivalent to 5.5 pounds, of cocaine, on March 29th at Sheriff Street, Georgetown.

When their trial resumed yesterday, Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan overruled the no-case submission made by the attorneys Mark Waldron and Glenn Hanoman, who represent Gomes and Kadir, respectively. The Chief Magistrate stated that a prima facie case was made out against the duo and called upon them to lead their defence…..