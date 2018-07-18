Guyana News

Cops probing death of man found in Providence trench

By Staff Writer
Jaigobin Seecharran

The police in ‘A’ Division are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 39-year-old man, whose body was pulled from a trench at Providence, East Bank Demerara yesterday morning.

Dead is Jaigobin Seecharran popularly known as ‘Redman’.

Reports are that Seecharran’s body was discovered around 8.30 am yesterday in a trench known as the ‘Number 3 canal’ which separates Mocha Access road from Herstelling New Scheme by a block maker who works in the vicinity…..

