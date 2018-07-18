Guyana News

Jury empanelled for trial of attempted murder accused

By Staff Writer

Justice Brassington Reynolds yesterday empaneled a jury for the trial of Sudesh Rambhajue, who is accused of attempted murder and felonious wounding.

The first charge against Rambhajue states that on September 18th, 2015, in Demerara, he wounded Latchman Narine Persaud, with intent to murder him. The second charge states that on that same day, he wounded Persaud, with intent to maim, disfigure, disable, or cause him grievous bodily harm.

Rambhajue, who was unrepresented yesterday, indicated that he could not afford an attorney.

Nevertheless, the matter has been adjourned until July 23rd for commencement.  

