Guyana News

Provisions to recall elected leaders should be considered

-Allicock tells NTC conference

By Staff Writer
Sidney Allicock

Vice President and Minister of Indigenous Peoples Affairs, Sidney Allicock has recommended to the 12th National Toshaos Council (NTC) Conference that it  considers provisions for the recall of elected leaders at the village council and NTC executive levels in the revision of Amerindian Act of 2006.

“I believe that we must have a system of recall to protect us from the bite of our own ants,” he said.

Allicock made the recommendation against the backdrop of having to issue a letter of suspension to Luther Krammer, who was recently elected the toshao of Kamarang Village in Region Seven (Cuyuni/Mazaranui). Krammer, a former teacher, was released from jail in 2017 after serving an 18-month sentence for sexual molestation of a nine-year-old girl…..

